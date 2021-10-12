Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.47.

TSE:FVI traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.26. The company had a trading volume of 398,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

