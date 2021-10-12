Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.