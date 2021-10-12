Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 68,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,665. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

