Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 247,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VTIQ remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,055. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.