Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969. Interfor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

