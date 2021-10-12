Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 33,155 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,717. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.44 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,408 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

