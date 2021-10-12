Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.21% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 70,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,560. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.