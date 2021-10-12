First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 547,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,198 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 127.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 330,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,111 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,030. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.