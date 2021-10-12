Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

