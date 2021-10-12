Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
