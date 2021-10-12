Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 14,889 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $35,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.69. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,113. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

