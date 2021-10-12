Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 26.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $911,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $7,725,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 103,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,116,795. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

