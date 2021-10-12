Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

