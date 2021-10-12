NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.