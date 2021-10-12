BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 69,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

