Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 85,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,347. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

