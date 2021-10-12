Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 85,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,347. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
