$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

