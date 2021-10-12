3D L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$51.06 during trading on Tuesday. 5,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

