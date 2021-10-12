SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX remained flat at $$38.01 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,658. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.