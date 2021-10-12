3D L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of SIMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,734. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

