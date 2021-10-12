3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 78,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,168. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

