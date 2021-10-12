WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 179,613 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,000. OneMain comprises about 1.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,872. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

