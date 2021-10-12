$0.99 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Copart posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.14. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.97. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

