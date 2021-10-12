Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

HTLF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,664. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.