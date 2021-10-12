Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price at $44.94

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, iA Financial cut shares of Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. Capital Power has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $35.40.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

