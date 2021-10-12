WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,024 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. Polaris accounts for approximately 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $81,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

PII traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,767. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.