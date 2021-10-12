WBI Investments Inc. Sells 16,249 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,214. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

