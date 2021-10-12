WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 14,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

