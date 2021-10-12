WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 99,054 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

