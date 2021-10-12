Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 488.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $418.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

