BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.