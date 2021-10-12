Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.38

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 21323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$799.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

