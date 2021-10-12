Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.38

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 21323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$799.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.
In other news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,178.60.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.