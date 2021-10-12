iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.21

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.21 and last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 29553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.84.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.