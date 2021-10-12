Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

