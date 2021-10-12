Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $31.81

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $33.80. Valvoline shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 8,709 shares traded.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.