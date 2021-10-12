Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,425.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 110.86 ($1.45), with a volume of 21522921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.76 ($1.46).

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £30.52 billion and a PE ratio of 369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

