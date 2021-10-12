TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 30,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,768. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

