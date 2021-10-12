WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WHGLY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 67,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. WH Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.79.
WH Group Company Profile
