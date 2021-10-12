WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in September

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WHGLY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 67,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. WH Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

