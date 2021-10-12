Spring Creek Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

