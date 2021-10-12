Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

