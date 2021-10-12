Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $396,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $396,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSEV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

