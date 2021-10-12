California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 301,905 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,459,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $231,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

