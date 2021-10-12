California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,680 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of L3Harris Technologies worth $344,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,577,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

