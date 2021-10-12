-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

ONTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,807. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.