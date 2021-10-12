Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

