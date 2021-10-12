Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,366,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

