Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,226. The firm has a market cap of C$339.13 million and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIV shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

