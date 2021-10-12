Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

