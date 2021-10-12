Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in September

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
