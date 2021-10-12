Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in September

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

