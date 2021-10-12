SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $79,997.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,353 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

