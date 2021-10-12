180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

